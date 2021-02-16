Whether you agree with it or not, thousands of Montreal children have a snow day Tuesday as 10 to 20cm of fresh snow fell across southern Quebec overnight. On Ile Perrot, close to 13cm had fallen as of 6am this morning.
Snowfall warnings remain in effect, but they should be dropped this afternoon. The back edge of the storm is already moving across eastern Ontario, and the snow should lighten up very quickly later this morning. Gusty northeast winds between 30 and 50km/h have been producing blowing snow, especially off island. There have been several accidents, but most have thankfully been minor so far. Traffic volume is very light this morning as a result of the school closures and many already working from home.
Low pressure will slide across New England today and into Atlantic Canada on Wednesday. High pressure will arrive overnight. Expect flurries to persist into the evening hours, along with colder temperatures. Skies will trend partly cloudy, with overnight lows around -15C (5F) in Montreal. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high of -7C (19F).
Another winter storm will head our way for late Thursday and Friday, with perhaps an additional 10-20cm. More details to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.