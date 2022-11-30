UPDATE - 9:15AM November 30: The special weather statement in effect for Montreal has been upgraded to a wind warning for the St. Lawrence Valley and points south to the US border. Winds this morning are already gusting to 60km/h at Trudeau Airport in Dorval, and will increase up to 70 or 80km/h. Once the rain begins winds should ease until precipitation tapers off. They will then veer to the west and gust up to 90km/h this evening. Secure any loose outdoor objects and prepare for possible power outages.
Previous Post: A special weather statement is in effect for the Montreal region for 20mm of rainfall and gusty south winds up to 80km/h during the day and evening hours Wednesday. Weather warnings have also been posted for the St. Lawrence Valley northeast of Montreal for heavy rain and some mixed precipitation. Meanwhile across northern New York and New England, wind advisories have been hoisted for Wednesday. Additional weather warnings may bee needed as the system evolves over the next 24 hours.
The culprit is a deepening area of low pressure across the upper Midwest, that is forecast to move across central Ontario towards James Bay on Wednesday, and then eastward across northern Quebec on Thursday. The storm will drag a strong cold front across the Great Lakes and into southern Quebec during the midday hours Wednesday.
Tuesday was a cloudy, chilly day in Montreal despite high pressure trying to nose into the region. Clouds will thicken and lower early Wednesday, as winds increase from the south gusting 50-70km/h. Rain should arrive by late morning, becoming heavy at times throughout the afternoon, before tapering off to flurries late in the evening as the cold air arrives. The temperature in Montreal will rise quickly Wednesday morning, up to 9C (49F), before dropping in the evening, back below the freezing point to -2C (29F) by Thursday morning. The high will struggle back to the freezing point Thursday. Thursday will blustery and chilly in the St. Lawrence Valley, with perhaps a few snow showers around. There may even be some isolated heavier snow squalls at times.
This storm is rather dynamic, producing a wide variety of weather across eastern North America. Heavy snow is falling across the western Great Lakes and upper Midwest. Freezing rain and mixed precipitation is expected across central Ontario into portions of central Quebec. Strong winds are forecast for much of the eastern Seaboard and Northeast. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are occurring across the southern US from Louisiana and Arkansas into Mississippi and Alabama. Some locations in Ontario and western New York will see another round of lake effect snow as colder air pours into the area behind the departing storm.
