Wind storm knocks out power to over 250,000 in Ontario - 10,500 in Quebec

Strong low pressure moved across the Great Lakes on Sunday bringing powerful winds of up to 141km/h in southern Ontario and 101km/h in Quebec. There were at least 15 reports of winds in excess of 100km/h (60 mph) in Ontario alone, including 100km/h at Toronto's Pearson Airport, 131km/h at Port Colborne and a peak gust to 141km/h at Niagara Airport. In Quebec, the strongest wind of 101km/h occurred in the Richelieu Valley at Sainte-Bernard-de-Lacolle. In Montreal, winds were generally lighter from 40-60km/h, with a peak gust of 70km/h reported at Trudeau Airport. The storm also produced rain and snow, with 10 to 20cm falling across eastern Quebec including Charlevoix and the Laurentians Wildlife Reserve. I measured 10.9mm of rain here at my home on Ile Perrot, with only 3.6mm falling at Trudeau Airport.
Rare November severe thunderstorms also occurred in many parts of Ontario, New York and New England Sunday afternoon, adding to the wind damage.
The wind created widespread damage to buildings, trees and power lines in Ontario. Hydro One reported nearly 15 percent of its grid was impacted, with a total of over 250,000 in the dark in Ontario alone. Many remain without power on Monday. The wind also swept across the US side of the lakes with over 500,000 homes and businesses without power from Michigan to New York. In Quebec, Hydro-Quebec reported 10,500 customers without power as of Monday morning.
In addition to the power outages, the wind toppled hundreds of trees and branches, many onto homes and cars. The water on Lake Erie was whipped into a frenzy, with reports of waves in excess of 15 feet. Storm surge flooding occurred on the northeast side of Lake Erie, including in Buffalo, Port Colborne and Fort Erie. The surge reached over 9 feet in some locations along the shoreline.
The wind remains gusty in Montreal on Monday, as the storm pulls into northern Quebec. Cooler temperatures will return this evening, with showers changing to flurries overnight. Temperatures will drop down below freezing Monday night, with a forecast low of -3C (27F) in Montreal.
