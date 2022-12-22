Widespread travel delays - power outages expected in Quebec from winter storm

A major storm will deliver a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain to southern Quebec. Strong winds will also develop and persist into Saturday.
A powerful winter storm is taking shape over the US plains this morning. The system is forecast to deepen rapidly as it crosses the Great Lakes into Ontario and eventually western Quebec. A wide variety of severe weather is forecast for a large portion of eastern North America.
The storm is being driven by an Arctic airmass that brought snow to Vancouver and dropped temperatures over 20 degrees in less than an hour in many locations it moved through.
Widespread winter storm warnings and special weather statements are in effect for virtually all of Ontario and Quebec. This is a very complex storm, with many different components that will greatly impact pre-Christmas travel across a wide area.
In Quebec, snow will begin this evening and become heavy at times overnight. In Montreal a few centimetres will fall before temperatures rise above freezing by daybreak. On Friday in Montreal and along the St. Lawrence Seaway, heavy rain will fall, with 15-25mm possible. The rain will change back to snow late in the day as a powerful cold front sweeps across the region. The front will arrive in Montreal by 4pm, with temperatures falling below freezing within an hour. The snow may be heavy at times, accompanied by winds up to 90km/h.
North of Montreal, the main precipitation type will be snow, with 30-60cm possible. Strong winds will produce near-blizzard conditions. Travel is not recommended Friday into Saturday morning in those regions, including the Laurentians.
Squalls and colder weather will prevail in the wake of the storm on Saturday. Conditions should improve Sunday.
Plan for very difficult road conditions across all regions, as well as the potential for widespread power outages due to wind and heavy wet snow. Hydro-Quebec is already advising clients of this potential.
This post will be updated frequently as the storm develops...SB
