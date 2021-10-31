Wet and windy Halloween in Montreal

The heaviest rain should move off to the east of Montreal by 6pm.
Deepening low pressure will lift from Cape Cod northwest towards Sherbrooke this Halloween, spreading rain into southern Quebec and extreme eastern Ontario. The rain will be steady, if not heavy at times, with an additional 25mm forecast for Montreal. Around 15mm has already fallen across southern regions of the province since midday Saturday. I am still hopeful that the heaviest precipitation will lift off to the northeast by 6pm, allowing for trick or treating in Montreal. In terms of temperatures, they should remain steady for most of the day around 10C (50F), dropping to 8C (48F) by 6pm.
The evening won't be perfect for the kids, showery at times, damp and cool, but nothing they can't handle. Halloween has taken a beating over the last three years, with the Mayor of Montreal cancelling it in 2019 due to poor weather (although we had nearly 100 kids in the rain and wind on Ile Perrot), followed by the Covid nonsense in 2020 and now more rain this year. We are certainly ready with our treats for the ghosts and goblins, but not really sure what to expect.
I do remember how exciting Halloween was as a kid growing up in the 1970s. I will tell you one thing, the weather never stopped us.
Looking ahead to Monday, a cold front will slide across the St. Lawrence Valley accompanied by a shower or two, and strong west winds up to 60km/h. Temperatures will hold steady around 9C (49F) Monday before dropping do 5C (41F) by Tuesday morning.
There remains the chance for some light snow flurries midweek across our regions, as colder air settles into Ontario and Quebec.
