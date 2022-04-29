Wet and cold April in Montreal ends on sunny note

I had to wonder where spring was as I walked my puppy early Friday morning, wearing my winter coat, hat a gloves on April 29. The temperature was just shy of the freezing point in the pre-dawn hours across many off-island locations. The cool weather will persist today, a trend we have observed during the entire month of April with just a few exceptions.
The average temperature in Montreal for April sits at 10.6C (51F) a full degree below normal. It has been a wet and at times white month, with 20.2cm of snow and 114.4mm of rainfall, both well-above the normals of 12.9cm and 67.7mm respectively. As recently as Wednesday, wet snow fell across portions of southern Quebec, including the Montreal region. Several centimetres accumulated across southeastern Quebec along the New England border.
The good news is that we are in for a beautiful stretch of sunny weather to end April and start May. High pressure will crest over southern Quebec, with diminishing winds and seasonable highs. This weekend will feature wall to wall sunshine, with moderating temperatures. Friday will be cool and breezy, reaching only 12C (54F), but highs should reach 14C (56F) Saturday, 17C (63F) Sunday and close to 20C (68F) on Monday. No rain is forecast through the early portion of next week.
Beyond that, May looks to be relatively normal in the temperature department, which means a slow but gradual warming trend for daytime highs through the teens and into the low 20's by the end of the month. Overnight lows warm from a degree or two above freezing to 10C (50F) by June 1st.
