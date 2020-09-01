Welcome to Meteorological Fall

It is hard to believe, but summer 2020 is quickly slipping away, with fall weather on the horizon for Montreal. September 1st is considered the start of meteorological fall, with the warmest three months of the year now behind us. The celestial calendar will catch up in a few weeks on September 22 at 9:31 EDT, when the fall equinox occurs. There is already a hint of colour in some of the trees in my neighbourhood.
August was a little surprising to me, I had expected it to be just as torrid a month as July was. Temperatures were warm to start the month, but much cooler to end. August turned out to be a very humid month, along with frequent rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Those showers and storms not only helped lower the monthly average temperature, but deposited plenty of precipitation. A total of 174.2mm of rain fell at the airport, the normal should be 94.1mm. That total was more than May, June and July combined in Montreal, when just 167.4mm fell. A large portion of the August rainfall occurred on the 4th, when the remains of hurricane Isaias passed through southern Quebec.
All that cloud cover and rainfall resulted in monthly temperatures that were fairly close to normal. The average high at Trudeau Airport was 20.6C (69F), just slightly above the long-term normal of 20.1C (68.2F). There was only 1 day that officially went above 30C at Trudeau, that was 33.2C (91.8C) on August 11. That brings the total number of days at 30C or warmer to a record-setting 24 in Montreal during 2020.
Looking ahead, September is expected to be slightly warmer than normal to start, with daily highs in the low to middle 20s. Cooler than normal weather is expected by the second half of the month.The nights are becoming longer and thus much cooler as well. The average overnight low starts the month at 12C (54F) but drops into the single digits by the end, at 7C (45F). The good news for gardeners is that the first frost typically holds off until mid-October, at least in the urban areas.
