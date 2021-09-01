Welcome to meteorological fall

Fall, at least according to meteorologists, has arrived. September 1st marks the the first day of meteorological fall, the celestial equivalent will arrive on Wednesday, September 22. So statistically speaking, the warmest three months of the year are now behind us. It was an odd summer for sure across southern Quebec, a rather coolish July, bookended by two scorching hot, dry months and very little thunderstorm activity in Montreal.
In brief, August was hot and dry in Montreal. The average temperature was 23.6C (74.5F), well above the long-term normal of 20.1C (68.2F). Total rainfall was 36.1mm, which is significantly below the average of 94.1mm. For the year, Montreal has received 476.7mm of precipitation to date, which is 73% of the normal value. We managed two distinct heatwaves last month, resulting in 13 days over 30C (86F). Over a dozen new temperature, dew point and humidity records were established in August at Trudeau Airport.
We are off to an average start in September, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures expected in the low to middle 20s through Saturday. The dry weather will persist, with no precipitation expected until Sunday at the earliest.
Hurricane Ida
The remains of Hurricane Ida, now a depression with 30 mph winds, are moving through the northeast US Wednesday and Thursday. All the weather associated with Ida will remain well south of Montreal, with partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon from the northern edge of the cloud shield associated with the storm. Ida is expected to produce heavy rain and flash flooding across portions of the northeast and southern New England, including metropolitan New York City.
In Louisiana, the clean up is underway after Ida produced catastrophic wind damage and widespread flooding. Damage is estimated in the billions, with many homes destroyed and no running water available in many locations. This is especially true in the Parishes south of New Orleans towards the Gulf of Mexico. Over 1 million homes remain without power, with crews from 22 states arriving to assist in the restoration. The National Guard and FEMA are on the ground helping residents. All this is taking place in extreme heat as temperatures soar over 90F (32C), with humidex values in excess of 100F (37C).
