Warmer weather to follow record snowfall in Montreal

After a very warm spring to date, residents of southern Quebec and Ontario were shocked by several centimetres of snow that fell on Wednesday and Thursday. It is not often the case in Montreal that more snow falls during April than March, but that is how the weather turned out in 2021. The 5cm of wet snow that fell on the city Wednesday set a new daily record for Montreal. There has not been that much snow on April 21 in over 100 years, dating back to 1905. The 2cm of snow that remained on the ground Thursday morning, was the deepest snow measured at Trudeau Airport for any April 22 since 1955. Only 2.2cm of snow fell in Montreal the entire month of March. What made the event even more odd was the fact the our spring has been so warm to date, with trees and shrubs bursting with colour and growth.
Snow squalls on Thursday morning were actually more disruptive than Wednesday's snow, especially in the western portion of Montreal and off island towards the Ontario border. A quick layer of snow coated roads and produced black ice during the morning commute. There were several major accidents reported. The snow showers tapered off in the afternoon, but the weather remained windy and cold.
Conditions have improved greatly on Friday, as the snow has melted, and temperatures are into the low teens. Low pressure remains to our northeast, so the winds are still gusting up to 50km/h. High pressure will give us a sunny, much warmer Saturday, with highs back into the upper teens and light winds.
A frontal boundary will approach southern Quebec on Sunday, with a renewed chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Temperatures will be near normal, with a high of 15C. We can expect temperatures to be cooler on Monday, but quickly warm back up to the upper teens and even lower 20s next week.
