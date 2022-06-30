Warm & humid Canada Day forecast for Montreal

Happy Canada Day!
Another long weekend is upon us, with an extended period of summery weather expected. Warm and humid air will stream into southern Quebec on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures approaching 30C (86F) on Canada Day. Humidex values will be in the middle 30s despite expected cloud cover on Friday. Thursday so far has been a touch cooler than expected as stubborn clouds have prevailed most of the day. We should see some breaks overnight and into Friday morning. Temperatures will eventually reach 25C (77F) Thursday, and remain warm tonight, only dropping to 21C (70F) for an overnight low.
Winds will increase as well on Friday, out of the southwest 30 to 50km/h, drawing in the warm and sticky airmass from the southern US. A few showers and isolated thunderstorm are possible late Friday along a frontal boundary before sunshine returns on Saturday. We can then expect a stretch of ideal summer weather as high pressure builds into southern Quebec. Expect seasonable weather, with high temperatures in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Sunshine is forecast into at least Tuesday of next week.
We can certainly use a break from the wet weather, with nearly 170mm of rain falling at Trudeau Airport during the month of June, and 175.2mm at my home on Ile Perrot. The long-term average for the month is 87mm.
Be safe and enjoy the Canada Day and July 4th long holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.