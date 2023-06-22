Warm and humid holiday weekend ahead for Montreal

Welcome to summer 2023, arriving right on time at 10:57 AM on Wednesday.
While we have had some hot days this spring in Montreal, the humidity has been in check for the most part. That will change beginning Friday, as a warm and moist airmass surges northward straight from the Gulf of Mexico into Ontario and southern Quebec.
Along with the humidity will come a daily risk of showers and thunderstorms from late Friday, lasting well into the middle part of next week. While everyday won't be a washout, it will definitely be very humid, with frequent periods of heavier precipitation expected.
As far as temperatures are concerned, Thursday and Friday will be quite warm, with highs close to 30C (86F). Over the holiday weekend, clouds and precipitation will keep temperatures slightly cooler, in the middle 20s, but the aforementioned elevated humidity will increase humidex/real feel readings into the low 30s. The overnight periods will remain very muggy and warm, with lows either side of 20C (68F) in Montreal. Some locations may remain above 21C (70F).
While the threat for severe weather remains relatively low at this time, there will be some stronger storms that produce periods of heavy rainfall, with some potential for flash flooding. The thunderstorm development will need to be monitored, weather warnings may be needed. The greatest risk in Montreal will be each afternoon, Saturday through next Wednesday.
Mother nature has been exceptionally crazy the last few weeks, with everything from forest fires to June snowstorms. Just this week, both record highs and lows were recorded across Newfoundland in the same 24 hour period. Searing heat has set all time record highs across Texas, and that heat surged northward into southern Manitoba on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30s at some locations. Severe thunderstorms dumped heavy hail across Colorado, while thunderstorms caused significant flooding and damage in southern Manitoba. Environment Canada along with the Northern Tornadoes Project will be investigating damage at Ninette, Killarney, Sidney and Austin, Manitoba to determine if tornadoes occurred. In Fisherton, Manitoba, northwest of Winnipeg, 143.6mm of rain fell in thunderstorms.
Tropical storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic Basin. Early Thursday morning, Bret was located 205 kilometres east of Barbados, moving west at 22km/h. The storm has winds of 110km/h and was expected to reach hurricane strength on Thursday. Storm warnings have been raised for the Leeward Islands.
Finally as we head into the holiday weekend, keep in mind that there are still 80 fires burning in Quebec. Most of the region north of the St. Lawrence River has a burn ban in effect. Addiotnally the use of fireworks is being restricted for most of the province.
Be weather aware and stay safe.
