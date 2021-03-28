Unsettled weather week ahead for southern Quebec

Strong west winds of 50 to 80km/h are forecast for Montreal Sunday night into Monday, along with rain changing to snow showers after midnight.
March and April can be volatile months as the seasons battle it out. We have already witnessed very active and highly variable weather in southern Quebec over the last week, and this trend will continue. Strong low pressure is lifting northwest of Montreal Sunday afternoon, accompanied by another round of heavy rain and strong winds. After the 20 to 30mm of rain that fell on the city Friday, we can expect another 10 to 20mm through Sunday evening.
The big weather story for the St. Lawrence Valley with the current storm, will be the strong winds that develop late this evening. A cold front will sweep across southern Quebec by midnight, ushering in the strong winds along with much colder temperatures. Winds will increase out of the west and northwest, between 50 and 80km/h. The gusty winds will persist into Monday, along with any leftover rain, changing to snow. The temperature will fall from 10C (50F) Sunday afternoon down to -2C (28F) by Monday morning.
Monday will be very windy and cold, with flurries and high temperatures struggling to reach plus 3 or 4C (37 to 40F). The cold air will be short-lived as temperatures are forecast to rebound by Tuesday, with highs up to 13C (55F) under fair skies.
Spring Snow
As we look ahead, another very strong cold front is forecast to cross the region late Wednesday evening. Low pressure is also expected to develop in southeast New England. The combination of deep Atlantic moisture and colder temperatures may bring us a period of rain changing to snow Wednesday night. There is a possibility of accumulating snow into Thursday morning for parts of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario. The evolution of this system will have to be closely monitored.
Severe Weather & Tornadoes
We are not the only region with stormy weather. On Friday, severe thunderstorms across Vermont produced a very rare March tornado. The EF1 rated storm cut a swath of damage 1 mile long near Middlebury in the west-central portion of the state, approximately 200km south of Montreal. Several homes were damaged with at least two injuries reported.
Meanwhile the southern US has been experiencing severe weather, with dozens of tornadoes and flash flooding. Tornadoes on Thursday and Friday were responsible for several fatalities in Alabama. While strong thunderstorms put down over 125mm (5 inches) of rain in Nashville on Saturday. The heavy rain produced widespread flash flooding with at least 4 fatalities reported. Hundreds needed to be rescued from their vehicles and homes as a result of the flooding in Nashville and across Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.