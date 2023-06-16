Unsettled weather for Grand Prix weekend in Montreal

Thousands of race fans will be descending on Montreal this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix F-1 race. Unfortunately the weather does not look great. An upper level low has been influencing the weather most of this week, with numerous showers and thunderstorms across southern Quebec.
The storms were particularly active Thursday afternoon along a trough, producing lots of thunder and lightning, heavy rain and even some small hail. Some much needed rain did fall, with 4mm at Trudeau Airport, and 9mm here on Ile Perrot. There were sporadic power outages and a few tree branches down from the storms.
Of note, the counterclockwise flow around the system will deliver a few hours of hazy, smoggy weather to Montreal on Friday as more smoke from the Quebec wildfires drifts over the region. There is a smog warning in effect for Montreal.
There are numerous activities scheduled, both at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and in downtown Montreal on Friday, but those attending, will have to dodge more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Again some of the storms may be on the strong side. The good news is that most of the day will remain dry.
Saturday however will be wet. Another upper level low, the third in a series, will slowly drift from the Great Lakes into central New England while deepening. The result will be showery, breezy and cool weather for Saturday across southern Quebec. As much as 15mm of rain is expected. The damp weather will last all day.
The silver lining is that the system will continue to push east and allow for the showers to taper of Saturday evening. Sunday now looks much better than it did 24 hours ago, with mostly dry conditions, with perhaps a sprinkle of two. Temperatures will be on the cool side all weekend, around 20C (68F) for daytime highs, and in the lower to middle teens for lows.
The heat will return late next week, as we have a pattern change expected to develop. The region will begin to tap into some very warm and humid air that is entrenched over the Gulf states this weekend. We can expect warm and humid weather with scattered thunderstorms starting by mid week and persisting into next weekend. The depth of the heat and humidity and the frequency of thunderstorm activity still needs to be fine tuned.
