Saturday was the warmest November day on record for Montreal.
An incredible surge of warm air straight form the Gulf of Mexico, established dozens of new record high temperatures across eastern Canada over the weekend. From Ontario to Atlantic Canada, high temperatures were up to 20 degrees above normal. In southern Quebec, record highs and lows were observed at several locations. The same was true across Ontario, with Toronto recording it's warmest November day ever at 25.2C (77.4F), surpassing the 1950 record of 25C.
At Trudeau Airport in Dorval, the high on Friday was 20.6C (69F), surpassing the previous high of 18.3C (65F) set in 1956. Saturday featured July-like warmth, with a high of 24.3C (76F) and a low of 12.4C (54F), both records for the date. The previous record for November 5 was set all the way back in 1938 (21.1C). Saturday's high was also the warmest November day ever recorded in Montreal, surpassing the November 6, 1948 high of 21.7C (71F). The overnight low into Sunday morning was also a record for the warmest November night at 14.9C (59F). On Sunday many locations established record highs again despite the clouds and showers. Trudeau Airport reached 21.4C (71F), just missing the 1948 record of 21.7C. However other locations in the city, including at my home on Ile Perrot, did reach the record temperature. I recorded a high of 22C (72F), very early in the morning on Sunday, making it feel like an August morning walking the dog.
The above-normal temperatures are persisting Monday morning, as we are already at 14C (56F). The end is in sight however. Cooler air will arrive this evening on gusty northwest winds up to 50km/h. Temperatures will drop down to 2C (36F) tonight, still above normal for early November, but a little more seasonable for sure.
On Tuesday, we can expect a much colder day, with gusty winds and a high of only 8C (48F). The normal high/low for early November in Montreal is 7C/-1C. After a brief warm up late this week, much colder air and even a few flurries will arrive by the weekend. This is just a small part of a wicked cold snap that has been occurring across western Canada. While we have been enjoying summer weather, the west has been in the deep freeze, with lows in the minus teens and highs well below freezing. Widespread snowfall has also occurred across Alberta and Saskatchewan, moving east into Manitoba.
Lunar Eclipse
One final note, the clear skies tonight will allow for a spectacular view of the lunar eclipse. The eclipse of the full beaver moon will begin at 3:02AM in Montreal Tuesday morning, reach totality at 5:59AM and end by 7:49AM. The moon will appear quite large with a red tint.
