Twin storms to threaten the US Gulf Coast this week

It has already been a record-breaking tropical season in the Atlantic Basin, and we are just entering the peak portion of the year. From mid-August through late September is usually when the tropics really begin to heat up. Tonight we have two tropical storms, Laura and Marco in the Caribbean Sea. On average, the M named storm does not come along until late October.
Tropical Storm Marco
Let's start with the western most storm Marco. Tropical storm Marco late this afternoon was about 50 miles (80 km) west of the western tip of Cuba, with 65 mph (104 km/h) winds. Marco has surprised everyone today by remaining over open water and splitting the Yucatan and Cuban coasts. Originally forecasters believed Marco would cross the Yucatan, and take a run at the Texas coast. It now appears the storm will head much further east, towards the mouth of the Mississippi River. Marco is expected to encounter upper level wind shear over the next 24 hours and may weaken somewhat. Marco may still reorganize and strengthen in time to arrive at the Louisiana coast as a hurricane by late Monday or early Tuesday. A hurricane watch has already been posted from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle. A state of emergency has been declared across the region, and residents are being urged to prepare now.
Tropical Storm Laura
Tropical storm Laura is a compact system, located over Puerto Rico late Saturday. Laura has 50 mph (80 km/h) winds, and is producing very heavy rainfall, flooding and mudslides over portions of Puerto Rico and neighbouring Hispaniola. Laura is forecast to eventually head northwest across Cuba and the Florida Keys and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by late Monday. As early as Wednesday, Laura will be threatening the same coastline that was hit by Marco on Monday. Forecasters expect Laura to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall on Wednesday.
This is a very rare event to have two tropical systems making landfall along the same coast, within miles of each other, in under 48 hours. This will certainly be an interesting if not historic weather week.
