Tropical Storm Fay will bring relief from the heat

Another very hot and humid day is on tap for Montreal, with highs forecast into the middle 30s once again. On Thursday, the high was just shy of the record, reaching 34.1C (93.3F) at Trudeau Airport, warmer in other parts of the city and southern Quebec. It was oppressive, with very high humidity and dew points making it feel more like south Florida than southern Quebec. The humidex reading during the afternoon hours in Montreal reached an uncomfortable 43C (109F).
Tropical Storm Fay
There is relief in sight coming from a rare July tropical storm. This has already been an active Atlantic hurricane season, so it is not much of a surprise that Fay developed off the Carolina coast on Thursday evening. What is a surprise is the path the storm will take, nearly northward into metro New York City and up the Hudson River. Early Friday morning, Fay, with 85 km/h (50 mph) winds was located 165 km south of Cape May, New Jersey, moving north at 17 km/h. Tropical storm warnings are up for the Jersey Shore, Long Island, metro New York City, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The storm is forecast to move north into the region late Friday and Saturday and move just southeast of Montreal across the Eastern Townships on Saturday.
What this means for our region is increasing clouds Friday night, and widespread showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Winds will be gusty, up to 40km/h in southern Quebec, but I am not anticipating any damage. The rain will be beneficial, with up to 30mm forecast for Montreal, perhaps more in thunderstorms. There may be some isolated urban flooding, but the region is dry, so any major flooding will be avoided.
The clouds and precipitation this weekend, will mean cooler temperatures, with highs remaining below 30C for many of us for the first time this month. Expect highs of around 26C (79F) in Montreal over the weekend.
More showers and thunderstorms along with continued muggy weather is forecast for the start of next week.
