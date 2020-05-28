The second warmest day on record for Montreal: 36.6C

Heat Warning remains in effect for metro Montreal.
Searing heat surged into southern Quebec on Wednesday, producing the warmest May day on record for the city and falling just shy of the all-time record high. The official high at Trudeau Airport was 36.6C (97.8F), crushing the previous daily high of 31.7C (89F) set in 2016 and the monthly May record of 34.7C (94.5F), set in 2010. The warmest day ever in Montreal occurred during the historic heatwave of 1975, with a temperature of 37.6C (99.6F) on August 1st.
The city of Montreal has opened some play fountains in select parks as well as cooling centres at several locations. A map of the locations can be found on the City of Montreal website HERE.
There were several parts of metro Montreal, including Beaconsfield, western Laval, the downtown core and Ile Perrot that hit the 100F mark, (38C). This was a truly remarkable weather event given the cold spring southern Quebec has experienced. The weather remains dry as well, with just a few scattered thunderstorms occurring in the Montreal region, mostly south of the city and across the Laurentians. As the month draws to a close, we remain well below normal in the rain department, with just 26.4mm falling. An outdoor burn ban remains in effect and should be strictly followed until we receive some rainfall.
Montreal can expect another hot day Thursday, with a forecast high of 31C (88F). The record for today's date is 31C established in 1911 and again in 1978, so we have a legitimate shot at it.
A few showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight as the remains of Tropical Storm Bertha move into the Ohio Valley. I think most of the precipitation will remain west of Montreal. A better chance for showers and storms will be Friday afternoon as a cold front crosses southern Quebec. Some of the storms will be strong, with gusty winds, small hail and torrential downpours. The weather will remain hot and muggy Friday, with a daytime high of 29C (85F).
On Saturday, much colder air will filter into the region on gusty northwest winds. The weather will be cloudy and showery, with a high of only 18C (65F).
