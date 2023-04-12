The science behind the ice storm

What a storm, it took only a few hours to knock the Montreal region to its knees and cut power to 1.2 million homes. The cleanup will take months.
The fierce ice storm last Wednesday, April 5, produced a memorable, if not historic, weather event that knocked out power to 1.2 million Quebec homes and businesses, with another 400,000 in the dark across eastern Ontario. The storm also claimed two lives here in Quebec, with a third death reported in eastern Ontario. Damages will certainly run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.
The science behind the storm was typical of freezing rain events in Montreal. What was unusual was the time of year the storm occurred, and the intensity and duration of the freezing rain. Freezing rain events occur as many as a dozen times a year in Montreal, usually amounting to just a few millimetres of ice, before the temperature warms above the freezing point.
In this case, strong low pressure over the western Great Lakes last Wednesday pushed a warm front northward to lie just south of the St. Lawrence Valley. Cold high pressure was located north of Montreal over central Quebec, guaranteeing a flow of sub-zero air into the region. Northeast winds here in the St. Lawrence Valley managed to keep temperatures marginally cold enough for frozen precipitation. Tropical moisture streamed northward, overriding the cold, dense air at the surface, resulting in significant amounts of freezing rain along and just north of the the St. Lawrence River. The intensity and duration of the freezing rain produced widespread damage and power outages. While the previous warm days prevented significant ice accretion on road surfaces, such was not the case for trees and power lines.
Over a fourteen-hour period last Wednesday, more freezing rain fell on the city than on any single day during the 1998 Ice Storm. A total of 39.4mm of precipitation fell at Trudeau Airport, a record for the date, surpassing the previous benchmark of 26.2mm set in 1957. The 1998 Ice Storm delivered a total of 93.9mm of precipitation to Montreal during a five- day period, with the largest single-day amount at 35.8mm occurring on January 8.
As noted, northeast winds slowed the arrival of warm air in the Montreal region, with the temperature remaining below 0C for over 36 hours at Trudeau Airport in Dorval.
The initial forecast was for 10-20mm of freezing rain for metro Montreal, which while significant, would have been somewhat manageable. Problems begin to occur with infrastructure once amounts exceed 12.5mm (0.5 inches).
Accompanying the storm were embedded thunderstorms, which produced much heavier localized precipitation, as well as stronger wind gusts. Sustained winds reached 30-50km/h, with gusts exceeding 65km/h. The combination of wind and precipitation brought down thousands of trees, power lines and, in some cases, hydro poles. Hardest hit was the southwestern corner of the province, concentrated on the western half of the island of Montreal and into the Montérégie.
It took only a few hours for the first power outages to occur. Precipitation started at my home on Ile Perrot at 10am, with the power going out at 12:56pm. We were among the lucky ones, with power out for approximately 54 hours. As of Wednesday morning, April 12, just under 3000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.