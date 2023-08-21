The lost summer of 2023

The nights are getting longer and a touch cooler in Montreal, and the trees are showing colour. Where has the summer of 2023 gone? It has not been a very good one from coast to coast to coast. Montreal has received record amounts of rainfall this summer, and in August, only two days have been above 27C (80F). In general it has been cooler, wetter and unsettled. Despite the numerous days of poor air quality and flooded basements, Montreal has been fairly lucky for the most part. All most of us have to complain about is washed out BBQ's and family outings. Other parts of the country and across North America, have been hit by extreme weather that has caused billions of dollars in damages along with multiple fatalities.
Across the country, wildfires have scorched millions of hectares, over 3.5 million in Quebec alone. Several of the fires, like those in Halifax earlier this year and most recently Kelowna and Yellowknife, have displaced tens of thousands of residents and destroyed hundreds of homes. In Canada, four firefighters have died in the fierce wildfires this season.
Across the southern Prairies, crops have withered in prolonged intense heat and drought, while hail and grasshoppers, yes locust, have destroyed many more acres.
There are those who don't like the term climate change, I won't debate that here, but our planet is certainly in distress of late.
Expanding out further across North America, the central and southern portion of the continent is baking in extreme heat that has shattered records that have stood for over a century. Over the weekend, a powerful Hurricane Hilary moved into Baja California and eventually northward into California and Nevada, dropping amounts of rain in a 24 hour period not usually measured over the course of the entire year. Up to 250mm (10 inches) of rain fell across interior portions of southern California and the hills east of Los Angeles. Flash flooding and mudslides were the result, with a state of emergency declared in California.
What is left of Hilary is moving northward Monday morning, spreading rain as far north as Montana, southern Alberta and B.C. Any rain would be most welcome across that region.
As I write Monday morning, the tropical Atlantic has become very active with 5 systems of interest including tropical storms Emily, Franklin and Gert. A fourth system in the Gulf of Mexico, may be named later today and impact coastal Texas later this week.
Record Fire Season in Canada
Nearly 12 million hectares have burned across Canada this year to date, the worst fire season on record. If you have not been directly impacted by fire, then you likely have been by the widespread smoke and poor air quality. Environment Canada had issued special weather statements and air quality alerts 897 times from 2017 to 2022. In 2023 to date, 3166 such statements have been issued by the government agency impacting everyone across the country. The smoke has taken a toll on the health of Canadians, both physically and phycologically.
Lastly severe weather and tornadoes have been occurring in our region. While thunderstorms are not uncommon in Quebec and Ontario in July and August, the frequency and severity of the storms have been rather unusual. Damage and power outages along with flash flooding have occurred across both the Ottawa Valley and Saint Lawrence Valley as well as the Eastern Townships, Laurentians and Quebec City region. We have had multiple days with rare tornado watches or warnings across our region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.