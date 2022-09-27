Nova Scotia Power along with crews from Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Maine, continue the daunting task of restoring power across Atlantic Canada. As of Tuesday afternoon, over 129,000 customers remain in the dark in Nova Scotia alone. Crews have been working 24/7 since Saturday. The Canadian Armed Forces are on the ground as well assisting with cleanup efforts after Fiona swept across the region on Saturday. The storm claimed one life in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland, after a woman was swept out to sea. Her body has since been recovered by the Canadian Coast Guard. A second death was reported in Prince Edward Island. Damage was widespread from fierce winds, heavy rain and a record-breaking storm surge.
Fiona produced the lowest barometric pressure ever recorded on Canadian soil, 932.7mb at Hart Island. The storm made landfall in Nova Scotia at 4am Saturday, September 24, near Whitehead, 28km southwest of Canso, Nova Scotia.
Some of the strongest winds and heaviest rain were recorded on the eastern side of where Fiona made landfall. The surge at Port aux Basques reached 2.75 metres (9 feet), the highest ever recorded along that coastline. Homes and infrastructure were crushed by the rising water and intense wave action accompanying the surge. Winds gusted over 200km/h on Sable Island, 179km/h at Arisaig, NS, 177km/h at Wreckhouse, Newfoundland and 126km/h in Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec. Major damage from wind and surge was also reported in Prince Edward Island, where gusts up to 150km/h were observed. Maritime Electric on PEI is still reporting over 61,000 customers without power.
The region has a long recovery ahead, if you can help, the Canadian Government has announced that they will double any donations made to the Red Cross Fiona appeal over the next 30 days. You can make your donation at www.redcross.ca
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is currently moving off the north coast of Cuba after punishing the area with 125mph (225km/h) winds and a 14 foot storm surge overnight. Ian is now taking aim at the west coast of Florida where hurricane warnings have been hoisted. Mandatory evacuations are underway across numerous coastal counties along the west-central Florida coast including parts of the Tampa Bay area.
The weather is already worsening in the Florida Keys and across the southern portion of the state.
At 2pm Tuesday afternoon, the strengthening category 3 storm was located 430km south of Sarasota, Florida. Ian is forecast to deepen further into a dangerous category four storm with winds approaching 140mph and a surge of over 10 feet before landfall. The hurricane should approach the Florida coast near Tampa Bay by late in the day Wednesday, before slowly crossing the state. Heavy rain, up to 24 inches (600mm), is expected to produce widespread flooding. Tampa has not has a direct hit from a hurricane in over 100 years. I will publish more on hurricane Ian later today in separate posts.
