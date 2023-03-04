The calm after the storm in Montreal

The snowstorm is winding down across southwestern Quebec Saturday evening, and all weather warnings have expired. I always knew the island of Montreal would be on the edge of the heaviest precipitation associated with this storm, but I never anticipated such a wide range of accumulations across such a small geographical area. The heaviest snow fell along and south of the St. Lawrence River from Ile Perrot to the Ontario border.
Across the extreme southwest corner of the province, accumulations of snow were significant, with 30cm reported at both Valleyfield and Vaudreuil-Dorion. Here on Ile Perrot, I measured 25cm at my home, while just 24 kilometres northeast at Trudeau Airport, only 14cm fell. Amounts were even less further north and east of the city, with 8cm reported in Laval and 7cm in Drummondville. On the south shore, 16cm fell at Brossard, with 20cm at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. Only flurries were observed in Quebec City.
In Ontario, 24cm fell at both Toronto and Ottawa. There were widespread reports of thunder and lightning with the snow on Friday evening and overnight in southern Ontario. Near white-out conditions were observed, and numerous accidents were reported by the OPP, with at least one fatality.
Roads were snow covered and travel was quite difficult this morning heading southwest from Montreal towards the Ontario border along both highways 20 and 40. Lighter snow this afternoon, along with warmer temperatures allowed for road conditions to improve quickly.
Low pressure continues to move away from New England this evening, with light snow ending by midnight. Temperatures will drop down to -5C (23F) under cloudy skies. Sunday will see a return of above freezing temperatures, with some clearing expected by late afternoon. There may be an isolated snowflake or two. The high temperature should reach plus 3C (38F) in Montreal, so expect some melting. Monday will be partly sunny and continuing mild, up to 4C (39F).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.