The 25th Anniversary of The Great Ice Storm of 1998

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the devastating Ice Storm of 1998 that impacted metro Montreal and a wide area of eastern Canada from Ontario to New Brunswick as well as portions of northern New York and New England.
Freezing rain occurs when a layer of warm air lies above a shallow layer of cold air at the surface. Rain falling through the warm layer freezes on contact when it reaches the cold surface of the ground, trees, anything really. Montreal is prone to such events, usually lasting just a few hours at best, before south winds scour out the cold air, switching the frozen precipitation to plain rain. That did not happen in 1998.
At approximately 1 am on January 5, 1998, freezing rain began to fall across the Montreal region. That first batch of ice fell until 4pm, January 6th. Close to 30mm of frozen precipitation accumulated in that short period, creating widespread power outages across the St. Lawrence Valley. It was only the beginning; the worst was yet to come. After a very brief respite, a second wave of freezing rain, this time heavier and more widespread, started around 10pm. The freezing rain became crippling, with an additional 50 to 100mm (2 to 4 inches of ice accretion) occurring across a wide area from Kingston to Ottawa, southeast to Montreal, and the Eastern Townships, and across the upstate New York counties of Clinton, Franklin and St. Lawrence. The freezing rain nearly collapsed the electrical grid in southern Quebec, disrupted transit and road travel, knocked out water supplies, toppled trees, crushed cars and closed every bridge in the Montreal area. The Ice Storm of 1998 produced a year’s worth of freezing rain in just one week. It was a once in a lifetime storm.
Labelled as the costliest natural disaster in Canadian history at the time, the historic Montreal ice storm occurred January 5 to 9th, 1998. An unprecedented amount of freezing rain fell across southern Quebec over an 80-hour period. The storm claimed at least 30 lives and created hardship for over four million people in Quebec and Ontario. Well over $6 billion in damages was recorded. Power was out to nearly three million Quebec homes, some for as long as one month. Thousands of transmission towers, including 130 large units here in Quebec, and 35,000 power poles buckled under the weight of tons of ice. Over 120,000 kilometres of power and telephone lines had to be restored. To help rebuild the system, Hydro-Québec received the assistance of utility companies from six provinces and eight US states.
The ice crushed thousands of trees in Montreal. Nearly 80 percent of the trees on Mount Royal were damaged or destroyed. Downtown Montreal became a danger zone, as sheets of ice tumbled off tall buildings. Many highways and bridges were closed, due to the danger of falling ice. Businesses and schools experienced lengthy closures. During the worst of the storm, water-pumping stations failed in Montreal, as nearly the entire city was cut off from the grid. Widespread structural damage from ice, and even fire, occurred to homes in metro Montreal. Several roofs collapsed from the accumulation of ice and snow.
The storm resulted in the largest deployment of Canadian Armed Forces since the Korean War. Nearly 16,000 troops, 11,000 in Quebec alone, were made available to help with the clean-up efforts and to ease the burden on first responders.
In 1998, it was three separate storm systems following nearly identical paths in succession, that caused the freezing rain during those 5 days in January. As our climate changes, the risk of prolonged freezing rain events in the St. Lawrence Valley remains very real. The 100 year storm, may very well become the 10 year storm. Time will tell.
Frozen Precipitation reported at Trudeau Airport during January 1998:
January 5: 17.5 mm
January 6: 17.6 mm
January 7: 9.4 mm
January 8: 35.8 mm
January 9: 13.6 mm
Storm Total for metro Montreal: 93.9mm (3.69 inches)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.