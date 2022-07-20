Temperatures soar on both sides of the Atlantic as the UK records warmest day ever

Heat Warning posted for metro Montreal, southern Quebec, eastern Ontario, northern New York and Vermont.
These truly are the dog days of summer as heat and humidity stretch across the United States and into central and eastern Canada. On Tuesday, highs reached into the low 30s across many regions of southern Ontario and Quebec, officially just shy of 30C (86F) at Trudeau Airport. When you factor in the humidity, temperatures felt closer to 40C. More of the same weather can be expected on Wednesday, before a strong cold front produces thunderstorms on Thursday. A heat warning remains in affect for a large portion of the region including all of southern Ontario and Quebec as well as portions of upstate New York and New England. Highs on Wednesday will reach into the 30s (close to 90F) for many of us. Overnight lows will remain warm well into the weekend, either side of 21C (70F).
The heat is surging across the southern and central US, putting a strain on the power grid and dwindling water supplies. Temperatures were in the middle 40s across Texas and Oklahoma on Tuesday, with upper 30s across Louisiana and across the deep south. The heat is spreading north into the Middle Atlantic and Northeast.
European Heatwave
Meanwhile the heat has broken slightly in the United Kingdom after they recorded the warmest temperature on record Tuesday. The high reached 40.3C (104.5F) in several locations, surpassing the previous high of 38.7C set only in 2019. London's Heathrow Airport reached 40C, just one of several communities that broke the record. The dry, hot weather generated numerous grass fires that destroyed dozens of homes. The London Fire Brigade had its busiest day since World War II, responding to over 2600 calls for service. The department averages 350 calls a day, up to as many as 500 during the busiest times.
The heat also surged across Spain, Portugal, Italy and France. Temperatures were as warm as 45C. Fires are raging across France, especially in the hard-hit Gironde Region, where thousands have been forced to evacuate.
Thousands have died due to heat related illnesses. Only 1 percent of the population in the UK has access to air conditioning. Weather conditions such as those experienced over the last few days are extremely rare in England and the UK. Temperatures are expected to cool down to more normal levels, with highs in the upper 20s Wednesday and lower 20s for the balance of the week. Much needed rain is forecast as well.
