Temperatures finally warming up in Montreal

It certainly has been a chilly start to May in Montreal, however the weather is expected to slowly warm over the next few days, starting Friday. High pressure is building into the region, but not without a few hiccups along the way. Frequent upper air disturbances in the atmosphere have been delivering afternoon showers and even the occasional rumble of thunder all week. That trend will persist into the weekend and even early next week. Any showers will be widely scattered, so most regions will remain dry through the period, but wet weather can't be completely ruled out. The best chance for any thunderstorms in Montreal would be Sunday afternoon into the early evening. During the weekend, we can also expect some gusty west winds, between 20 and 40km/h.
Despite the scattered showers, the region continues to be rather dry. Through May 13, Trudeau Airport has only measured 4.6mm of rain. As far as temperatures go, we are finally warming. The high Friday and into the weekend will be around 24C (75F). As we head into next week, we may even see our first 27C (80F) temperature in Montreal. Overnight lows will be seasonably chilly, in the 8C to 12C range (48F to 54F)
One final note, water temperatures around the entire region remain very cold, in most cases well below 10C (50F). Water temperatures that cold can cause hypothermia almost immediately. Last weekend a 28 year old father and his three year old son were killed on Lake Champlain after their kayak flipped. They succumbed quickly to the cold water despite the best efforts of first responders. It is advised that you remain out of the water for the time being. However if you do venture out, you should have cold water gear and always wear your life jacket.
Be safe, have a great weekend.
