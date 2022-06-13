Temperature and humidity on the rise this week for Montreal

The weekend turned out much nicer than I had anticipated, especially Saturday. Shower and thunderstorm activity held off for most of the Montreal region, remaining to our west across Ontario. The day was spectacular with low humidity and a near-perfect high temperature of 25C (77F). A few showers finally moved into southern Quebec Sunday afternoon, again largely missing the Montreal region, with no rainfall reported at Trudeau Airport, and only 2.5mm at my home on Ile Perrot.
Trudeau Airport has measured 32.8mm of rain so far in June, with more in locations around the city. The normal is 87mm for the month. Ottawa has already recorded 73.5mm through June 12.
There definitely was an increase in humidity levels on Sunday, and that trend will continue this week, especially by Thursday. High pressure will settle across southern Quebec on Monday, with fair skies and decent temperatures, the high will be 24C (76F). Clear skies Monday night will allow for cooler temperatures, with lows in the lower teens. There may be some patchy for around early Tuesday morning, especially across off-island locations.
Fair weather will prevail through Wednesday, and as the week progresses, temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise in Montreal.
A dome of dangerously hot air will settle across most of the central US this week, with temperatures soaring into the middle to upper 30s and heat index values into the 40s. Widespread weather warnings are currently in effect for a dangerous heatwave, with hot temperatures expected from the Mexican border all the way to southwestern Ontario. Montreal will remain on the extreme northeastern edge of that heat dome, with temperatures approaching 30C (86F) in parts of the region by Thursday, along with elevated humidity. The heat will be short-lived for Montreal, as a potent cold front will cross the St. Lawrence Valley late Thursday followed by much cooler weather Friday and Saturday.
During the transition to cooler air on Thursday, there will be a chance for showers and a few strong thunderstorms. Until then, enjoy the spectacular mid-June weather.
While storms have largely missed the Montreal region this summer, other parts of the country have been hammered by violent weather. A severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon produced flooding and damage near Shawinigan. Winds gusted to 72k,/h along with 32.6mm of rain and hail 1-2 centimetres in diameter.
Strong thunderstorms last Thursday and Friday across southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, produced torrential rain and heavy hail. The hail covered the ground east of Regina.
