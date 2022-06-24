All weather warnings have expired for southern Quebec.
UPDATE - June 24, 6AM: The heavy rain event is over for the Montreal region. It was quite the deluge, with close to 50mm at Trudeau Airport, and 89.4mm here on Ile Perrot from late Tuesday through Thursday. The heaviest rain fell along a slow moving frontal boundary in an elongated narrow swath stretching from the south shore west to the Ontario border, but north to south from Quebec all the way down to the Mid-Atlantic states. Some minor flooding was reported and even the danger of a few landslides on very saturated ground.
The rain is over for the short-term, with very warm and humid weather forecast for the holiday weekend. The high Friday will be 27C (81F), with temperatures at or above 30C (86F) for Saturday and Sunday, and an increase in humidity levels. The risk for shower's and thunderstorms returns late Sunday.
Previous Post: A stationary front over southern Quebec will become the focus for slow moving showers and thunderstorms this evening and into the overnight period. Showers and thunderstorms early Wednesday morning have moved well southeast of Montreal after close to 25mm of rain fell over the last 24 hours. Montreal is now in the warm sector, with temperatures in the middle 20s and dew points climbing into the upper teens.
The moist airmass will set the stage for very wet, slow moving showers and thunderstorms across the St. Lawrence Valley. Amounts in the 30 to 50mm range will be possible this evening and overnight, and may even reach 70mm locally in the slowest moving storms. The storms will moving be moving from north to south across extreme eastern Ontario and into southwestern Quebec and upstate New York.
The ground is quite saturated at this point, so there is a risk of some isolated flooding and ponding of water in places. Precipitation for the month of June is now above normal in Montreal, with 91.6 mm falling at Trudeau Airport to date, with even more in other parts of the city.
Temperatures will be mild, with overnight lows in the upper teens and daytime highs Thursday in the lower 20s. The warm and humid airmass present across the US Midwest and Ontario will become fully established in Montreal on Friday into the upcoming weekend, with daytime highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
