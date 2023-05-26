Summer weather surges into southern Quebec

After an April ice storm, spring flooding and a frosty May, with even a few snowflakes in Montreal, summer weather will finally surge into southern Quebec for the last few days of the month. May has featured a veritable roller coaster of temperatures from the middle 20s to the low single digits. We have had more than our fair share of frost for spring, especially for off-island communities. But after Friday mornings single digit lows, 5C (41F) here on Ile Perrot, summer temperatures are on the way.
Strong high pressure at all levels of the atmosphere will slowly drift across Ontario and Quebec we1l into next week. This sets the stage for a prolonged period of dry and increasingly warmer weather. Sunshine is forecast from Friday through next Thursday, with just the chance of a few clouds late in the weekend along a weak front. Dry weather is expected during this time-frame as well, with no precipitation expected until at least next Friday.
In terms of temperatures, the high Friday will be near 21C (70F), warming through the 20s and reaching as warm as 32C (90F) by next Wednesday and Thursday. For now, relative humidity levels will remain low, the overnight periods will be comfortable, with minimum temperatures in the low to middle teens.
The relatively dry weather for the second half of this month has allowed the spring flood threat to virtually be eliminated in Montreal, as waters have receded rapidly. To date, 43.6mm of rain has been recorded at Trudeau Airport, and with no rain expected through the end of the month, we remain well-below the normal May value of 81.2mm. That saved the city from any major flooding.
The dry and increasingly warmer weather means you should be extremely careful with any outdoor burning and camp fires. This is already turning into quite an active fires season across the country.
Any wet weather for the next few days will be held well south of Quebec and New England, across the middle Atlantic states, where a potent ocean storm is expected to bring high surf, gusty winds and heavy rain from Maryland south into the Carolinas throughout the busy Memorial Day weekend.
