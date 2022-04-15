Strong winds cut power to over 120,000 in Quebec

Strong winds in advance of a sharp cold front are crossing southern Quebec late this afternoon and this evening. Winds have been gusting up to 90km/h across the Montreal region, with Hydro-Québec reporting power out to over 120,000 customers as of 8:30pm. That number includes close to 40,000 in the Montreal region. First responders have been busy responding to numerous calls for downed trees and other reports of structural damage.
The front is located to the west of Montreal and should clear the region in the next few hours. Light rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder will occur as winds begin to ease towards midnight. Gusty winds of 20-40km/h will persist into Saturday.
The strong winds have also caused damage and widespread power outages across the St. Lawrence Valley in eastern Ontario as well as across the border in upstate New York. In Ontario close to 100,000 customers are in the dark.
