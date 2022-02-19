Snow Squall Watch issued for southern Quebec
Another round of wintry weather is occurring across southern Quebec on Saturday morning. An Alberta Clipper type low pressure system is moving across the Great Lakes and into Quebec today, accompanied by a general 3 to 5cm of snow. This is on top of Friday's storm that produced 20 to 30cm in the Montreal region.
The big story with this system will be the potential for significant blowing snow and isolated snow squall activity along the trailing cold front. Squalls have developed early this morning, but most are affecting the 401 corridor in Ontario, and sliding southeast into upstate New York. A few may impact the regions near the St. Lawrence River in Quebec and south towards the US border late this morning and into the afternoon hours.
Whether or not Montreal receives any squall activity, winds will increase this afternoon, out of the southwest between 40 and 70km/h. The wind will blow around the fresh snow that has fallen making travel very dangerous on open highways outside of the city. This is especially true along Highway 15 south to the US boarder, Highway 10 to Sherbrooke, Highway 20 to Ontario and Highway 30 on the south shore. Avoid travel today if possible. Winds will decrease this evening.
Skies will clear out overnight, with rapidly dropping temperatures, down to -19C (-2F) by morning.
We have a very active weather week ahead in southern Quebec, with multiple storms impacting the region. Details to follow shortly.
