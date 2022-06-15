Strong thunderstorms Thursday - much cooler weekend ahead

Special Weather Statement posted for southwestern Quebec for the potential of strong thunderstorms on Thursday.
Active weather continues across many regions of Canada this week, perhaps with the exception of southern Quebec, at least for now. Cloud cover from a decaying area of thunderstorms in Ontario, is limiting the sunshine across southern Quebec Wednesday morning. Montreal is muggy and on the warm side, but not as warm as expected due to the cloud cover. Expect some breaks this afternoon, with an optimistic high of 27C (81F). Tonight will be muggy, with lows remaining in the upper teens to near 20C. Thursday will see a high once again of 27C.
A steamy airmass is located across the midwestern US Wednesday, nudging into southwestern Ontario. Widespread heat warnings are posted today, including across extreme southwestern Ontario where temperatures are expected to soar into the middle 30s, with humidex readings over 40C. This same airmass was the trigger for widespread severe thunderstorms late Monday and Tuesday. The storms produced wild lightning, strong wind gusts in excess of 120km/h and hail. Power outages and damage was observed from Michigan into portions of Ontario and south across Indiana and Ohio.
On Thursday, warm and humid air will settle across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec. By mid-afternoon, strong thunderstorms are forecast to develop along a potent cold front in central Ontario, moving southeast into the St. Lawrence Valley. At this time, the bulk of the storms should remain southwest of Montreal, clipping the Valleyfield area in the afternoon. A few isolated cells may make it into the metro region. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts and hail will be the main threat. I will update the potential for severe weather in Montreal early Thursday morning.
Behind the front, much cooler, showery weather will develop and persist into Saturday. Grand Prix Sunday looks ideal at this time, with sunny skies and a high of 23C (73F).
Summer Snow: While warm weather prevails in the east, a strong winter-like storm moved across western Canada. Strong winds occurred across southern Alberta and Saskatchewan, along with extremely heavy rainfall and in some cases heavy wet snow. Calgary reported over 50mm of rain, with localized amounts exceeding 100mm. Heavy rain and flooding also impacted parts of Saskatchewan, with as much as 100mm falling in the Battlefords. A childhood friend of mine living in the Elk Valley in southeastern British Columbia sent me a picture of heavy snowfall which fell late Monday into Tuesday morning.
In Montana, Yellowstone National Park reported a complete evacuation and closure after devastating flooding from the Yellowstone River. Torrential rain and snowmelt combined to wash away roads and cabins. The sprawling park spreads over portions of three states and is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
The storm in question is weakening across the Prairies on Wednesday.
