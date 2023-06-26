Strong thunderstorms produce flash flooding in Vaudreuil while sparing Montreal

More strong thunderstorms expected across the Montreal region on Tuesday.
An intense northward moving line of thunderstorms impacted the Vaudreuil-Dorion region on Monday afternoon, with as much as 60mm of rain falling in under one hour. There are unofficial reports on social media of more than 100mm falling. The torrential rain fell quickly, overwhelming the sewer system and flooding numerous businesses and homes. Among them were Costco and Maxi on Saint-Charles. Parking lots were quickly inundated with water stranding several motorists. The Centre Multisport was also closed for the evening due to flooding. The flooding was isolated in nature, with no rain occurring at my home on Ile Perrot, only 12 kilometres to the southwest.
The storms missed the Montreal region, splitting the city to the east and west in narrow lines. Strong storms also affected portions of the Ottawa Valley, with a potential tornado observed near Thurso, Quebec.
Another area of rainfall with embedded thunderstorms is moving northward along the New York, Vermont border at 10PM and should arrive in the Montreal region later this evening and early overnight.
Any storms will taper off after midnight, with a muggy low of 20C (68F) expected in Montreal. On Tuesday, our weather will continue to be affected by the slow moving upper low pressure as it moves eastward towards New England. Look for very humid conditions, with another round of showers and thunderstorms developing once again during the afternoon hours. There is the risk for more heavy rain and flash flooding. As we witnessed today, not all regions will be affected by the storms.
