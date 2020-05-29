A weather watch or warning may be needed for strong to potentially severe thunderstorms in Montreal this afternoon.
A strong cold front will slice into the hot and humid air mass that has been in place over southern Quebec for the last three days. Sunshine this morning will allow temperatures to approach 30C (86F) by midday, under gusty southwest winds up to 50km/h.
The warmth and instability will fuel the development of strong thunderstorms beginning this afternoon along the Ontario/Quebec border, and spreading east into the evening hours. Some of the storms may become locally severe, with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain. Remember to take shelter immediately when you here thunder, as all storms contain very dangerous lightning. There is the potential for some minor flash flooding as well within urban areas.
The threat for severe weather should end by early evening in Montreal, with cooler air arriving Saturday. A second cold front Saturday afternoon may produce another round of showers and weaker thunderstorms. Much colder air arrives behind the front, with overnight lows Saturday down to 6C (43F). Sunday will definitely be cooler and less humid under clearing skies, with a high of only 16C (61F).
