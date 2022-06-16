7:OOPM UPDATE: Strong thunderstorms have been occurring in the Montreal region over the last three hours. Heavy rain has accumulated 30mm here on Ile Perrot. The evening commute was a mess in Montreal with traffic slowed by torrential rain, flooding and strong winds. Hydro-Quebec is reporting 33,000 customers without power, down from 43,000 over the last hour. This includes just over 4000 in Montreal.
The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for the city, but is set to expire over the next hour. Radar is showing most of the activity now crossing the St. Lawrence River moving south to the US border.
Earlier today a tornado warning was posted for portions of the Laurentians. A tornado was reported in Belleville, with warnings in effect including Kingston. There were reports of significant damage.
The threat for severe weather will end shortly for metro Montreal.
4:05PM UPDATE: Strong thunderstorms have primarily moved north of the Island of Montreal at 4pm, moving into Laval and the North Shore. More storms are possible through 8pm. Hydro-Quebec is reporting nearly 17,000 customers without power. I observed some rotation in the clouds here on Ile Perrot, but the worst of the weather moved well north of my location. More cells are developing across eastern Ontario so the severe weather threat remains high through sunset.
Lines of strong storms have developed along the Ottawa River and across eastern Ontario. They are rapidly moving northeast. The storms should pass through Montreal in several waves, the first arriving around 4pm and affecting regions north of the city. The main line of storms will arrive close to 6pm. Some of the storms in the current batch are showing rotation along and just north of Hawkesbury, Ontario. An isolated tornado is possible. Large hail has been observed with these supercell storms as well.
11:45 UPDATE: Portions of southern Quebec, north of the city of Montreal, across the Laurentians and Ottawa Valley are now included in the tornado watch. This includes the regions shown in the map below as well as a wide swath of eastern Ontario including Ottawa.
Conditions are quiet at the moment, as we are well into the hot and humid airmass behind this mornings warm front. Storms will fire up this afternoon.
11:30AM Update: Tornado Watch Posted for Eastern Ontario. Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for southwestern Quebec.
Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon along a potent cold front. Some of the storms will become severe, with the risk for hail, strong winds and torrential rain. There is the risk for a tornado or two, especially along the Quebec/Ontario border. Stay alert and listed for potential warnings.
7AM UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for southern Quebec through this afternoon.
Thunderstorms should develop across eastern Ontario by the noon hour and move southeast clipping southwest Quebec. The main threat will be heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous lightning. There is the risk for an isolated tornado or two with some of the stronger cells. This is a watch so no storms have developed yet. Eye to the sky today, and listen for a warning which will be issued if threatening weather develops.
Previous Post: Active weather continues across many regions of Canada this week, perhaps with the exception of southern Quebec, at least for now. Cloud cover from a decaying area of thunderstorms in Ontario, is limiting the sunshine across southern Quebec Wednesday morning. Montreal is muggy and on the warm side, but not as warm as expected due to the cloud cover. Expect some breaks this afternoon, with an optimistic high of 27C (81F). Tonight will be muggy, with lows remaining in the upper teens to near 20C. Thursday will see a high once again of 27C.
A steamy airmass is located across the midwestern US Wednesday, nudging into southwestern Ontario. Widespread heat warnings are posted today, including across extreme southwestern Ontario where temperatures are expected to soar into the middle 30s, with humidex readings over 40C. This same airmass was the trigger for widespread severe thunderstorms late Monday and Tuesday. The storms produced wild lightning, strong wind gusts in excess of 120km/h and hail. Power outages and damage was observed from Michigan into portions of Ontario and south across Indiana and Ohio.
On Thursday, warm and humid air will settle across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec. By mid-afternoon, strong thunderstorms are forecast to develop along a potent cold front in central Ontario, moving southeast into the St. Lawrence Valley. At this time, the bulk of the storms should remain southwest of Montreal, clipping the Valleyfield area in the afternoon. A few isolated cells may make it into the metro region. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts and hail will be the main threat. I will update the potential for severe weather in Montreal early Thursday morning.
Behind the front, much cooler, showery weather will develop and persist into Saturday. Grand Prix Sunday looks ideal at this time, with sunny skies and a high of 23C (73F).
Summer Snow: While warm weather prevails in the east, a strong winter-like storm moved across western Canada. Strong winds occurred across southern Alberta and Saskatchewan, along with extremely heavy rainfall and in some cases heavy wet snow. Calgary reported over 50mm of rain, with localized amounts exceeding 100mm. Heavy rain and flooding also impacted parts of Saskatchewan, with as much as 100mm falling in the Battlefords. A childhood friend of mine living in the Elk Valley in southeastern British Columbia sent me a picture of heavy snowfall which fell late Monday into Tuesday morning.
In Montana, Yellowstone National Park reported a complete evacuation and closure after devastating flooding from the Yellowstone River. Torrential rain and snowmelt combined to wash away roads and cabins. The sprawling park spreads over portions of three states and is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
The storm in question is weakening across the Prairies on Wednesday.
