Strong thunderstorms move across the Montreal region

As of 3:15PM all watches and warnings have expired for Montreal.
Previous Posts: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montreal: At 2:00pm a strong thunderstorm cell was producing torrential rain in the Montreal region, with 30-50mm possible over the next hour.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across southern Quebec including the metropolitan Montreal region through late afternoon Wednesday. A series of cold fronts is producing lines of strong thunderstorms across eastern Ontario and southwestern Quebec. Thee main threat will be heavy rain and intense, frequent lightning.
Pre-dawn thunderstorms moved across the island of Montreal early in the day, producing very heavy rain and minor flash flooding in several locations. The morning commute was slower than normal due to water accumulation. Intense rain produced a quick 20 to 30mm of rain in less than one hour. Trudeau Airport measured 21mm, with a wind gust to 59km/h.
The storms were accompanied by vivid lightning, hundreds of strikes, resulting in power outages to over 40,000 Hydro-Quebec customers, mainly in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Hudson and Saint Lazare. The utility is currently reporting close to 9000 customers without power. That number may grow, as there is lots of lightning occurring across the region.
The threat for thunderstorms will diminish by early this evening as the fronts clear our region. Cooler, dry air will move into southern Quebec tonight, with chilly overnight lows around 10C (50F) in Montreal. Thursday will be a spectacular day, with sunshine, low humidity and a high of 21C (70F). Some late summer heat returns for the weekend and into the first week of September.
