Strong thunderstorms for southern Quebec through midnight

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for metro Montreal
8:45PM Update: The first batch of storms moved through metro Montreal with heavy rain and frequent lightning. More storms are building in across eastern Ontario and will move into the Montreal region, particularly the west end and off-island suburbs by 9pm. The threat of severe weather will diminish by midnight. The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the entire region. All tornado watches and warnings have expired.
Previous Post: Expect strong thunderstorms in the Montreal region over the next few hours Saturday evening. Take care if you have any outdoor plans.
Mother Nature is putting on a show this Canada Day, with widespread thunderstorms, smoke and haze, and very humid conditions. Unlike the slow-moving strong thunderstorms this past week, these are moving quickly from southwest to northeast across the region.
A line of very strong thunderstorms is moving across eastern Ontario and western Quebec Saturday afternoon. The storms are bubbling up in the very warm and humid airmass along a cold front. Widespread severe thunderstorm watches are in effect, as well as a tornado watch across eastern Ontario.
Very dangerous frequent lightning, gusty winds, hail and even an isolated tornado is possible within the strongest cells.
More recently a tornado warning was issued for the Papineau region, for a storm showing rotation near Lac-Simon in western Quebec.
The storms will vary in intensity and persist for most of the evening hours before weakening after midnight.
A line of storms early Saturday morning produced thousands of lightning strikes across southwestern Quebec, with an almost constant rumble of thunder for over an hour.
