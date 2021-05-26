Strong thunderstorms - turning much cooler for southern Quebec

Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for a large portion of southern and central Quebec. Storms late this morning and into the afternoon may produce strong winds, hail, torrential rain and dangerous lighting.
There is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon across the region. Storms will develop across Ontario and move into southern Quebec after the noon hour.
The weather is very warm and muggy across southern Quebec Wednesday morning after a mild overnight. Early morning temperatures did not drop below 21C (70F) across the region. Clouds will mix with hazy sunshine to start the day, followed by an increase in coverage of showers and isolated thunderstorms by early afternoon. It will be a very windy day, with gusts out of the southwest between 30 and 50km/h, increasing to 50 to 70km/h this afternoon.
The weather will be warm and humid today, with temperatures approaching 30C (86F) by early afternoon in Montreal and humidex values into the middle 30s. A rather vigorous cold front is forecast to cross the region late in the day. Ahead of the front, a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop and move across the region from northwest to southeast. Some of the storms have the potential to become rather strong, with gusty winds being the main threat, but also small hail, dangerous lightning and heavy rainfall. The storms should taper off by sunset, with just a few scattered showers into the overnight period. We need any rainfall we can manage, as just 8.6mm has fallen at Trudeau Airport in May. If this holds, it will break the record for the driest May set back in 1982 when only 12mm fell.
Skies will clear out on Thursday, the weather will turn much cooler and drier, with daytime highs near 17C (63F). Overnight lows will drop down into the single digits Thursday night, with a risk of frost away from the urban areas. High pressure will dominate the weather into the weekend, with mostly clear skies along with slowly warming temperatures.
