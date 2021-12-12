SUNDAY UPDATE 6:45AM: All wind warnings have expired for metro Montreal. Sunday will be a blustery day, but with some sunshine at least. Expect wind speeds in the 30 to 60km/h range, well below the 90 to 105km/h winds experienced last evening. I hope you are not in the dark and cold, but the numbers of those without power remain very high in the province. As of 6:50 Sunday morning, Hydro-Quebec is reporting 375,744 customers without power. Crews are on the job, and with weather conditions improving, that number should begin to fall this morning.
9:10PM UPDATE: The strong winds continue across metro Montreal, with a gust at 8:45PM of 105km/h (65 MPH) at Trudeau Airport. Hydro Quebec is reporting over 190,000 customers without power in the province including 78,000 on the Island of Montreal. Stay safe.
4:45PM UPDATE: High wind warning remains in effect for southern Quebec. Expect wind gusts to 100km/h this evening in Montreal. The core of the strongest winds should arrive in the Montreal area between 7pm and 8pm. Already in Ontario, winds were gusting at 4pm to 130km/h at Port Colborne, 103km/h at Hamilton and 96km/h at Toronto. Power outages are rising rapidly across the Great Lakes/Midwest region, approaching 1 million customers in the US and Canada, including over 120,000 in Ontario. Power outages can be expected in Quebec tonight.
The cold front lies in a north south line just east of Toronto at 4:45PM. The front will be move across southern Quebec this evening. A line of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will move across the island of Montreal by 7pm.
Previous Post: A strong winter storm located over the lower Great Lakes early Saturday morning will move northeast into western Quebec today. A warm front is currently crossing the St. Lawrence Valley accompanied by an area of freezing rain. Freezing rain has been falling for a couple of hours in Montreal, with 5mm expected. Outdoor surfaces are very icy, but temperatures should warm above freezing in the next couple of hours allowing some melting to occur.
The balance of the day will feature well-above freezing temperatures, up to 10C (50F), with showers and periods of heavier rainfall at times. By this evening, a very strong cold front will cross the island of Montreal. Winds are forecast to turn to the southwest and gust up to 100km/h (60 mph). Winds this strong are capable of damage to loose structures, power lines and trees. Secure any outdoor objects including removing inflatable Christmas decorations. Winds will ease overnight but remain gusty into Sunday.
This storm is very strong, with very deep central pressure. While we are not anticipating any thunderstorm activity in our region, there was plenty of severe weather Friday night. A very rare December tornado outbreak has killed dozens in the southern US. Numerous tornadoes were reported Friday evening and overnight, including one that was on the ground for over 330KM. That storm crossed 4 states. First responders are sifting through widespread debris Saturday morning, and sadly the death toll will climb. There are numerous structures destroyed.
This is all part of the same weather system impacting Ontario and Quebec, a very strong midlatitude storm with very warm, moist air for this time of year. This story will be updated later today. Stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.