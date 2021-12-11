High wind warning in effect for southern Quebec. Expect gust to 100km/h this evening in Montreal. The core of the strongest winds should arrive in the Montreal area by 7pm.
Freezing rain warning for the next few hours for 5-10mm of frozen precipitation.
A strong winter storm located over the lower Great Lakes early Saturday morning will move northeast into western Quebec today. A warm front is currently crossing the St. Lawrence Valley accompanied by an area of freezing rain. Freezing rain has been falling for a couple of hours in Montreal, with 5mm expected. Outdoor surfaces are very icy, but temperatures should warm above freezing in the next couple of hours allowing some melting to occur.
The balance of the day will feature well-above freezing temperatures, up to 10C (50F), with showers and periods of heavier rainfall at times. By this evening, a very strong cold front will cross the island of Montreal. Winds are forecast to turn to the southwest and gust up to 100km/h (60 mph). Winds this strong are capable of damage to loose structures, power lines and trees. Secure any outdoor objects including removing inflatable Christmas decorations. Winds will ease overnight but remain gusty into Sunday.
This storm is very strong, with very deep central pressure. While we are not anticipating any thunderstorm activity in our region, there was plenty of severe weather Friday night. A very rare December tornado outbreak has killed dozens in the southern US. Numerous tornadoes were reported Friday evening and overnight, including one that was on the ground for over 330KM. That storm crossed 4 states. First responders are sifting through widespread debris Saturday morning, and sadly the death toll will climb. There are numerous structures destroyed.
This is all part of the same weather system impacting Ontario and Quebec, a very strong midlatitude storm with very warm, moist air for this time of year. This story will be updated later today. Stay safe.
