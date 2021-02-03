Update 8:45 AM: All weather warnings have expired for metro Montreal, with only light snow forecast for the remainder of Wednesday. Officially at Trudeau Airport, close to 20cm of snow fell, however many locations around the region reported more. I measured 26cm on Ile Perrot for the 24 hour period ending at 6am this morning. Roads remain tricky, especially off-island. Gusty winds will produce areas of blowing snow today. Drive safe.
Previous Posts: Weather warnings remain in effect across southern Quebec. Snow will continue to fall over Montreal and southern Quebec tonight with an additional 5 to 15cm expected. The lower amounts are expected over Laval, with the higher along the St. Lawrence River. As of 3pm, 10cm had fallen at Trudeau Airport. Accompanying the snow has been winds of 40-70km/h, producing blowing snow. The winds will turn out of the north 30-50km/h tonight. The commute home will be very slow tonight, drive safely.
Moderate snow is falling across the Montreal region at 11:30, combined with strong winds and blowing snow to make for poor travel. Winds have been gusting over 60km/h at Trudeau Airport, reducing visibility at times to under 1km. Montreal has been added to the weather warnings, with a general 15-20cm of new snow expected by the time the system moves out Wednesday. Roads are in poor shape and there have been several closures due to accidents, including Highways 30 and 35 on the South Shore.
Strong low pressure located south of Long Island early Tuesday morning, will slowly lift northeast towards Maine today. Snow is pivoting across New England and has moved into southern Quebec this morning. Precipitation will reach Montreal between 8 and 9am. The snow will be heavy at times, accompanied by 40-70km/h winds and blowing snow. Travel is not advised, especially south and east of the city. Storm accumulations will reach 10-15cm north of the St. Lawrence including Montreal and Laval, and 15-25cm along and south of the river valley. In the Eastern Townships, accumulations will reach 25-40cm. Across eastern Ontario look for 5-15cm. The precipitation will taper off to light snow tonight and persist into Wednesday. Temperatures will be much milder in the snow, reaching -3C (27F) Tuesday and Wednesday.
A strong Nor'Easter currently located south of New York City, is forecast to lift slowly towards the north tonight and into eastern Maine on Tuesday. The storm has been responsible for heavy snow across New York and New Jersey today, with as much as 75cm in New Jersey, and 40cm at Central Park. Strong winds up to 70km/h have produced near blizzard conditions in several locations.
The snow is now spreading into southern Vermont moving north towards the Canadian border by dawn on Tuesday. Montreal will remain on the northwest edge of the heaviest snow, with 10-15cm expected through Wednesday morning. However, just south of the city along the south shore, Vaudreuil-Dorion and towards the US border, a winter storm warning has been issued for 15-25cm. Across eastern Ontario, the snow will be confined to the Highway 401 corridor between Brockville and the Quebec border, with 5-10cm possible.
Strong northeast winds are expected as well, gusting between 50-70km/h. Wind gusts may reach 100km/h in the Quebec City region. The winds will produce blowing snow, especially off-island. The heaviest snow is expected south and east of Montreal, with amounts tapering off quickly as you head towards the Ottawa Valley. Expect very poor travel conditions on Tuesday through the evening hours and into Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.