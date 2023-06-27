UPDATE 8:30PM: All warnings have expired for the metro Montreal region. While some isolated showers and storms may still occur this evening into the overnight, the threat for severe weather is over. For the second consecutive day, the Montreal region was spared any storms.
UPDATE 11:30AM Tuesday, June 27: A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for southern Quebec, including metro Montreal. Conditions remain favourable for strong, slow moving south to north thunderstorms to develop this afternoon into the early evening hours across southern Quebec. Storms will weaken after sunset, with the loss of daytime heating.
Strong thunderstorms will develop this afternoon as they did on Monday, moving from south to north across the region. They will be slow moving, and prone to very heavy rainfall. As with Monday's storms, not every part of the city will be affected. Those that are can expect possible flash flooding from torrential rain, frequent lightning and small hail.
On Monday, nearly 40 homes and businesses were flooded in Vaudreuil after 60-100mm of rain fell in less than 1 hour. Storms also affected eastern Ontario where two golfers were critically injured near Kanata, Ontario after being struck by lightning. Be weather aware and stay safe.
Strong thunderstorms produce flash flooding in Vaudreuil while sparing Montreal
Previous Post: An intense northward moving line of thunderstorms impacted the Vaudreuil-Dorion region on Monday afternoon, with as much as 60mm of rain falling in under one hour. There are unofficial reports on social media of more than 100mm falling. The torrential rain fell quickly, overwhelming the sewer system and flooding numerous businesses and homes. Among them were Costco and Maxi on Saint-Charles. Parking lots were quickly inundated with water stranding several motorists. The Centre Multisport was also closed for the evening due to flooding. The flooding was isolated in nature, with no rain occurring at my home on Ile Perrot, only 12 kilometres to the southwest.
The storms missed the Montreal region, splitting the city to the east and west in narrow lines. Strong storms also affected portions of the Ottawa Valley, with a potential tornado observed near Thurso, Quebec.
Another area of rainfall with embedded thunderstorms is moving northward along the New York, Vermont border at 10PM and should arrive in the Montreal region later this evening and early overnight.
Any storms will taper off after midnight, with a muggy low of 20C (68F) expected in Montreal. On Tuesday, our weather will continue to be affected by the slow moving upper low pressure as it moves eastward towards New England. Look for very humid conditions, with another round of showers and thunderstorms developing once again during the afternoon hours. There is the risk for more heavy rain and flash flooding. As we witnessed today, not all regions will be affected by the storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.