As of Saturday morning, all weather warnings for our region regarding the current storm have expired. The storm dumped between 25 and 30cm on metro Montreal. The weekend will quiet, partly cloudy and chilly, with highs near -5C (23F). Another storm is possible late next week, details to follow.
UPDATE, Friday, January 13, 10:45AM: All weather warnings remain in effect for southern Quebec. Light snow continues to fall across the Island of Montreal, with pockets of moderate snow to our south. The snow will persist well into the afternoon, accompanied by increasing winds up to 60km/h and steady temperatures. As of 10am, 19cm had fallen at Trudeau Airport.
Roads remain snow covered off island, with reduced visibility. In the city, they are slushy and slippery in spots. Travel with care today, conditions will slowly improve this evening.
UPDATE, Friday, January 13, 6AM: A winter storm warning remains in effect for southern Quebec and eastern Ontario. Snowfall amounts have been a little lower due to the amount of freezing rain that fell last evening and most of the overnight hours here on Ile Perrot. Officially, 15cm has been measured at Trudeau Airport as of 6am. Light snow is still falling in the city, and winds have increased Friday morning. The wind will back to the northwest this morning as colder air arrives, gusting up to 50km/h at times. As far as snowfall is concerned, we have another area of heavier precipitation to our southwest that will arrive over the next few hours in Montreal. Look for another 10-15cm of snow today across southern Quebec before precipitation tapers off this afternoon.
Temperatures will remain fairly steady today in Montreal at -2C (29F). Main roads are in good shape in the city, however they are slippery and snow covered at times off island. There are only a few school closures, mainly north of the city where more snow fell.
Low pressure will pass south of Montreal today across New York and New England before moving into Atlantic Canada. High pressure returns for the weekend, with clearing skies by Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be a touch cooler at -5C (23F).
UPDATE 3:30PM: The winter storm warning remains in effect for southern Quebec and eastern Ontario. It has now been extended to the US side of the St. Lawrence River in upstate New York. Snow has been falling most of the day today in Montreal, with several centimetres accumulating in the city. Roads are snow covered and slippery, travel is very slow.
Montreal will have a break from the precipitation for a few hours shortly, before the heavier snow moves in this evening. Low pressure will move from Ohio, to the south of Montreal and into Atlantic Canada on Friday.
Confidence is growing that we will remain cold enough for snow throughout the storm. The system is travelling a little further south than we originally thought on Wednesday. Expect storm accumulations of 15-30cm for most locations. Winds will become gusty 40-60km/h causing blowing snow. The threat for any liquid precipitation has been greatly diminished for our region.
Original Post: A messy winter storm is expected to impact southern Quebec and eastern Ontario over the next 36 hours. Low pressure is strengthening across the Ohio valley on Thursday, and is expected to pass near or just south of Montreal on Friday. Precipitation is already overspreading the region, associated with a warm front lifting northward. Montreal can expect light snow Thursday, with a couple of centimetres possible.
As warmer air moves north, most of the precipitation will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain south of the St. Lawrence River. Enough cold air may remain in Montreal to sustain snowfall, but it will be close. The high today and Friday is expected close to 0C (32F), however just a nudge north with the warm front and we would have all liquid precipitation.
At this time, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for most of southern Quebec, including metro Montreal, Gatineau, the Laurentians and Quebec City region. The Townships are excluded as more rain is forecast there and along the US border.
In terms of amounts, expect 20-30cm for the Ottawa Valley and points north of Montreal. In metro Montreal a wide range from south to north is expected with 10-25cm. The snow will be heavy at times, reducing visibility. The Friday morning commute will be messy with mixed precipitation in Montreal. The mix should turn back to all snow mid morning in the city before tapering off late in the day.
Temperatures will begin to fall Friday, down to a low of -9C (16F) by Saturday morning. The weekend at this time looks bright and sunny, but chill, around -5C (23F). Perfect to clean up and get out and enjoy the fresh snow. The ski areas north of Montreal will benefit greatly from this storm, not so much in the Eastern Townships and New England.
