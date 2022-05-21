Steamy stormy Victoria Day weekend for many in Ontario and Quebec

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 31°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 19°C. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.