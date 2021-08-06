Steamy smoky forecast for Montreal

Another smoky sky over Montreal on Friday morning. Smoke from Ontario and Manitoba fires will make for poor air quality through Saturday. A smog warning has been posted for Montreal. The AQI (Air Quality Index) for Montreal at 6am Friday morning ranged from 85 to 113 across the island. This is at a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.