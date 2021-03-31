3:45 PM Storm Update - Wednesday, March 31: A cold front is in the process of moving across the region this afternoon. Temperatures will begin to fall quickly behind the front, and winds will increase up to 30 to 50km/h. Rain showers will mix with and change to snow near midnight in the Montreal region. Steady snow will develop overnight and persist Thursday, along with cold temperatures around -2C (29F).
Total snowfall will vary greatly across southern Quebec as low pressure moves from Long Island towards Maine. The heaviest snow will fall south and east of Montreal, with 15-20cm likely in the Eastern Townships. In the city, amounts will range from 5-10cm, less as you move northwest into the Ottawa Valley. Ottawa will receive only few flurries. Conditions will improve rapidly late in the day Thursday. Expect poor travel across southern Quebec on Thursday.
Previous Post: Despite sunshine and temperatures in the middle teens Tuesday afternoon in Montreal, we are looking at a spring snowstorm starting late Wednesday and persisting into Thursday. Before then, we can expect fair skies and mild temperatures through Wednesday afternoon. A potent cold front is then forecast to approach from the west Wednesday afternoon, passing across southern Quebec in the early evening. Rain is forecast to develop in the St. Lawrence Valley during the afternoon, along with dropping temperatures throughout the evening. Winds will be rather gusty as well, up to 40km/h.
High temperatures on Wednesday will reach a mild 14C (56F) by midday before the arrival of precipitation. Afterwards expect a steady fall to the freezing point by midnight, with rain changing to snow. The front will become stalled across eastern New England, as low pressure develops over Delaware and moves northeast towards Maine. Steady wet snow is expected in the St. Lawrence Valley through the day Thursday, with early estimates of 10-15cm for the region. Across portions of the Townships and Adirondacks of New York, 15-25cm is possible. Travel will be difficult on Thursday.
The snow will taper off to flurries late Thursday in Montreal, with partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures expected during the overnight period and Friday. Lows will be down to -10C (14F) by Friday morning. The snowy, cold weather will be short-lived, as sunshine and mild temperatures return for the weekend.
The strong cold front expected to sweep Ontario and Quebec is part of the same storm system that hammered parts of southern Alberta and Saskatchewan on Monday with hurricane force winds and heavy snow. A peak wind gust of 159km/h (98 mph) was observed on Nakiska Ridgetop just west of the Kananaskis Village in Alberta. In Saskatchewan, winds reached 120km/h (75 mph) at Swift Current. Parts of the Trans Canada Highway were closed for hours as the wind and heavy snow made for near-zero visibility. There were widespread power outages reported as well.
The sudden cold was in stark contrast to the record highs that had occurred just a few hours earlier on Sunday afternoon. Saskatoon had reached a record high 18C (65F) on Sunday but dropped down to -12C (10F) by midnight Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.