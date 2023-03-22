Spotty freezing rain expected for the Montreal region

Freezing rain warning in effect for southern Quebec and the Ottawa Valley.
Spring has arrived here in Montreal, at least on the calendar. The new season arrived at 5:24pm Monday afternoon, along with bright sunshine and warming temperatures. But as is often the case with March and April weather, winter still has a few more cards to play and is not done just yet.
High pressure, briefly in control early Wednesday morning across southern Quebec, produced a rather chilly start tot the day, with low temperatures around -6C (21F) in Montreal. The warm March sun will help the mercury climb above freezing today, up to 4C (39F) by late afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase as our attention turns to an advancing warm front form the central US.
The front will approach our region overnight into Thursday, with precipitation in the form of rain and freezing rain starting during the wee hours of the morning. At the onset, temperatures will marginally cold enough for spotty freezing rain to occur. I am not expecting a ton of ice in metro Montreal or points south, but enough for Environment Canada to issue freezing rain warnings for most of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario. We can expect at the most, a few millimetres of frozen precipitation, making the Thursday morning commute icy in places.
Any freezing rain will change to rain very early in the day for Montreal, as temperatures quickly rise above freezing to 4C (39F).
High pressure will once again take control of our weather on Friday, with a sunny, seasonably mild day forecast.
WEEKEND STORM POSSIBLE FOR MONTREAL
A large, potentially winter like storm arrives for the weekend, as strengthening low pressure heads for the Great Lakes and eventually close to the St. Lawrence Valley. A mix of rain and snow is expected across Ontario and Quebec, with quantity and type still to be determined. Enough snow to measure and gusty winds are possible for many of us.
