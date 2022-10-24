Spectacular October weather across southern Quebec

Our fall heatwave continues on Monday across southern Quebec and Ontario after a perfect weather weekend. The temperature rose into the low 20s across many regions of Quebec, with 10 daily record highs set on Sunday alone. Quebec City reached 19.5C, with Val d'Or 22.3C, both records for the date. While no records were broken here in Montreal, the high temperatures were still 10 to 15 degrees above normal for late October. The high Saturday reached 21.8C (70F) at Trudeau Airport, with 23C (73F) on Ile Perrot. Sunday was just a touch cooler at 20.8C (69F) as clouds began to stream in from the south.
Numerous high temperatures records were also established across Atlantic Canada as well.
Both days were perfect for any outdoor activity, and many took advantage of the ideal weather to rake leaves and winterize homes and cars. The winter weather will arrive eventually, but not this week that is for certain.
Low pressure moving along the eastern Seaboard Monday will push clouds and showers into portions of southeastern Quebec, with just a slight chance for a sprinkle or two in Montreal. Otherwise expect hazy sunshine, with another warm high near 20C (68F). Tuesday will be fair and warm as well, reaching 23C (73F), with Wednesday's high in Montreal forecast to reach a record-breaking 24C (76F). The current record for Wednesday stands at 21.5C (72F) set in 2012. Overnight lows will be mild as well, around 8C (43F) each morning. Expect some fog to form in the valley locations each morning. The normal high/low for late October is 10C (50F) and 1C (33F) respectively. Colder weather will arrive by Thursday as a cold front sweeps across southern Quebec.
Western Snowstorm
While southern Quebec and Ontario were unseasonable warm this weekend a strong fall storm was skirting across northern Montana and North Dakota. The broad circulation of the storm pulled down very cold air on the backside of the system changing rain to heavy wet snow across southern Alberta and Saskatchewan. Between 15 and 23cm of snow fell in Calgary Saturday before the snow moved east. On Sunday heavy snow and strong winds created impossible travel conditions along the Trans Canada Highway in Saskatchewan. Numerous accidents and road closures were reported, along with scattered power outages. Visibility was often below 1 kilometre in snow and blowing snow between Swift Current and Regina, and points south. The RCMP and Moose Jaw Police were forced to close highways in and out of that city for the afternoon and evening hours after 10-20cm of snow fell, whipped by 50-70km/h winds.
In southern Manitoba, heavy rain and thunderstorms are occurring early Monday on the warm side of the storm.Temperatures are forecast to drop later today as the storm lifts into northwest Ontario. Strong winds continue across both provinces, gusting up to 90km/h at times.
