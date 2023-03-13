Southern Quebec on northern edge of east coast storm

A rather large Nor'Easter is set to impact the Eastern Seaboard, southern interior New England and New York, with heavy wet snow, coastal flooding and strong winds. The brunt of the complex storm system will largely remain south of the metro Montreal region, with minimal weather expected here. Portions of southern Quebec along the US border will receive several centimteres of wet snow tonight and Tuesday, with perhaps up to 10cm locally
Monday will be manly cloudy and mild in Montreal, with occasional light snow or rain across the St. Lawrence Valley. Temperatures are already above freezing and will likely remain there over the next 24 hours. Light snow is falling in the Ottawa Valley where it is a touch cooler.
Low pressure will move across the Great Lakes, passing close to Montreal tonight will weakening. Meanwhile a strengthening coastal storm will move form the Carolinas northeast towards Cape Cod. The storm will then linger over the open waters of the North Atlantic into Wednesday before slowly drifting south of Nova Scotia.
What this means for Montreal is a period of damp, dreary weather, with gusty northeast winds and perhaps a cold rain or a little light wet snow. Temperatures will remain within a degree or two of 2C (36F) throughout the period. At this time it appears the heaviest snow will miss Montreal, falling across portions of southern Vermont, interior southeast New York and western New England. Between 15-40cm of snow is possible for those locations, especially the higher elevations. Strong northeast winds will develop with the storm, gusting over 100km/h in coastal regions, and between 40-70km/h here in southern Quebec on Tuesday.
Widespread power outages are anticipated in New England, especially across the Green Mountain and southern Adirondacks. Travel will become quite difficult for those heading south and east across the Townships and into New England.
The weather will eventually clear across the region on Thursday, with mild temperatures continuing. Another storm will approach Quebec on Friday, with a mix of rain and snow forecast once again.
