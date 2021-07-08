Soaking rain for Montreal and eastern Canada

A low pressure trough pushing eastward across Ontario and Quebec will deliver heavy rain and thunderstorms to both provinces on Thursday. The bulk of the rain in Montreal will fall this afternoon into the overnight hours. A few of the thunderstorms may be strong, with heavy downpours the main threat. Most areas are expecting 25 to 35mm of rain, but over 50mm (2 inches) is possible locally across the St. Lawrence Valley in Ontario. We remain in a rather sharp deficit as far as rainfall goes, so the threat for flooding is minimal. However there could still be some ponding of water on roadways.
Temperatures will be cool today across southern Quebec, in the 15 to 20C range (60-70F). Warmer weather returns for the weekend along with a spike in humidity levels starting Sunday and persisting into next week.
Further east across the lower St. Lawrence and into New Brunswick, the aforementioned trough will tap into tropical moisture moving along the Atlantic coast from Elsa. Portions of central New Brunswick could see up to 100mm (4 inches) of rainfall.
Early Thursday morning, Elsa was located 240km southwest of Raleigh, North Carolina. Elsa was still a tropical storm, moving northeast at 30km/h, with winds of 65km/h. Tropical storm force winds are expanding over a wide area, reaching out 185km from the center of the storm.
Elsa has been delivering heavy rain along her path along with isolated tornadoes. The center of the storm will move across the middle Atlantic states on Thursday and into southern coastal New England tonight. There may be s light increase in intensity once the center moves back over open water Thursday afternoon. On Friday, Elsa will approach DownEast Maine, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a potent post-tropical cyclone. Heavy rain has prompted widespread flood watches across southern New England. As of 2pm Thursday, heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for all of New Brunswick and portions of Prince Edward Island for up to 100mm of rain. Along with the heavy rain, gusty winds up to 80km/h are possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.