Snowy week ahead for Montreal & southern Quebec

Two major storm systems are set to impact Montreal and southern Quebec over the next week. This is all part of the series of winter storms that have been moving around the periphery of a cold dome of arctic air that has descended upon the central portion of the continent. The cold has sent sub-freezing temperatures all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Coast. The fist storm is spreading snow and freezing rain from southern Texas all the way into New England. The second storm is currently delivering heavy snow to the Pacific northwest including southern coastal British Columbia. Victoria reported 14cm of snow on Saturday, while 9cm fell in Vancouver. It is still snowing Sunday morning. Just about very US state has some sort of weather warning, while the Canadian Prairies remain locked into an icy -25C to -40C cold snap for the eighth consecutive day.
Two storms this week for Montreal
We can expect a sunny Sunday, with temperatures rather comfortable, up to -7C (19F). On Monday, look for increasing clouds, followed by snow. The snow will become heavier during the evening hours with 10 to 20cm expected by the time the precipitation ends on Tuesday. The heaviest amounts will fall along the US border, with less than 10cm expected north and west of Montreal. Temperatures will be rather mild during the storm, around -3C (27F) on Tuesday. They will however turn colder again on Wednesday. A second storm is expected to arrive by late Thursday. This winter storm is expected to travel closer to Montreal, with perhaps a mix of freezing rain and snow. Many details still need to be sorted out on type and quantity of precipitation, but I am quite confident that we will be impacted one way or another. Expect several days of snow covered roads and reduced visibility over the next 5 to 7 days.
If you have to drive anywhere during the week ahead, please pay close attention to the lasted forecast details, as well as any weather warnings that may be issued.
