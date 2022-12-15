Snowstorm to impact Montreal and southern Quebec

Snowfall warning in effect for metro Montreal for 15 to 20cm of wet snow Friday.
Numerous weather warnings have been issued across southern Ontario and Quebec, New York and New England for heavy wet snow and strong winds. Low pressure over the central United States has been producing widespread heavy snow and severe weather from the west coast to the deep south and everywhere in between. The large, complex storm system is moving into the Great Lakes on Thursday, with a second storm forecast to develop near North Carolina. The second storm will become the major weather maker for our region.
Thursday will be the calm before the storm, with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Highs will be near 4C (39F). Overnight temperatures will be mild as well, near 0C (32F). Friday will be just cold enough for snow, remaining near the freezing point.
A warm front will lift across the region early in the morning, followed by deep moisture moving north along the Atlantic coast with the secondary storm. That storm will lift northeast into New Brunswick. The snow should move into Montreal by 7am Friday morning and become heavy at times through the noon hour. Lighter snow will persist into Saturday morning. The heaviest accumulations will be over the higher elevations of southern Quebec, where totals could surpass 30cm. Along the St. Lawrence Valley, up to 20cm is possible, accompanied by gusty northeast winds up to 50km/h. Visibility will be greatly reduced and road conditions will deteriorate quickly on Friday. The weight of the snow may cause isolated power outages.
Conditions should improve Saturday, but flurries will persist into Sunday. The week leading up to Christmas Day will be much colder in Montreal, with addiotnal chances for snowfall. Details to follow once we get through the current storm. Drive safely and work from home if you can Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.